Descartes Systems (NASDAQ: DSGX) has acquired STEPcom for $19.6 million.

STEPcom is a B2B supply chain integration network headquartered in Rheinfelden, Switzerland. Descartes is a technology company specializing in logistics software, supply chain management software and cloud-based services.

"The STEPcom acquisition complements our previous Compudata investment in Switzerland, helping us to better serve the market and introduce a wider set of solutions to a larger customer base," said Edward Ryan, Descartes CEO.

Descartes shares were trading higher by 1.2% at $3667 Thursday afternoon.

