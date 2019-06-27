Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) will acquire Choice Bancorp's (OTC: CBKW) subsidiary, Choice Bank, in a deal valued at approximately $72.4 million.

Scott Sitter will join the management team of Nicolet and will be the senior vice president and commercial banking manager of Oshkosh/Fox Valley.

"This merger is about combining resources and people to help Oshkoshand the surrounding communities,” said Bob Atwell, CEO of Nicolet.

Nicolet Bankshares were down 1% to $60.56 at time of publication.

Related Links:

AbbVie To Acquire Allergan In $63B Deal

Thomson Reuters To Acquire Audit Service Company Confirmation