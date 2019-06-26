Accenture Will Acquire Australian Cybersecurity Firm BCT Solutions

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) will acquire BCT Solutions, a consultancy firm specializing in cybersecurity. The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

BCT Solutions was founded in 2015 by veterans Patrick Batch and Angus Heatley, and has offices in Canberra and Brisbane. About 87% of its workforce has served in the Australian Defence Force.

"We are excited to join forces with Accenture to address the pressing challenges facing the Defence and broader public sector landscape," said Angus Heatley, a Director at BCT Solutions. "Most of the BCT workforce are veterans and have the deep, first-hand defence and national security industry experience, skills and understanding to better equip the men and women of Australia's Defence force."

On Wednesday, Accenture shares traded at $184.72.

