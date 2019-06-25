Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Report: Disney Considering A Deal For Indonesia's MNC Vision
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2019 8:40am   Comments
Share:

Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is in talks to purchase a stake in the Indonesian media company Media Nusantara Citra (MNC) Vision, according to Reuters. MNC Vision Networks is an affiliate of MNC Media Group.

MNC founder is Indonesian billionaire businessman and politician Hary Tanoesoedibjo, a business partner of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Reuters.

Disney shares traded around $139.20 on Tuesday morning.

Related Links:

What 'Toy Story 4' Means For Disney

7 Stocks To Watch For June 25, 2019

Posted-In: MNC VisionM&A News Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Economic Data
What 'Toy Story 4' Means For Disney
The Rebel's Handbook: All About High Times' New CEO And His Plans To Turn The Company Around
Disney, Red Robin And More: 'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From June 17
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Economic Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Discussing MPX International's South Africa Joint Venture With CEO Scott Boyes

Cambium Networks IPO: What You Need To Know