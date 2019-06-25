Report: Disney Considering A Deal For Indonesia's MNC Vision
Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is in talks to purchase a stake in the Indonesian media company Media Nusantara Citra (MNC) Vision, according to Reuters. MNC Vision Networks is an affiliate of MNC Media Group.
MNC founder is Indonesian billionaire businessman and politician Hary Tanoesoedibjo, a business partner of U.S. President Donald Trump, according to Reuters.
Disney shares traded around $139.20 on Tuesday morning.
