Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Circor's Board Rejects Crane's $45/Share Acquisition Offer
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2019 9:03am   Comments
Share:

Circor's (NYSE: CIR) board of directors have rejected Crane Co (NYSE: CR) proposal to acquire the firm for $45 per share, saying the offer is “highly opportunistic” and “substantially undervalued” Circor.

Circor's also reaffirmed its second-quarter guidance. Circor expects its plan to deliver significant value to its shareholders over the next 18 months to be “far in excess of the offer.”

“Crane’s offer and unanimously determined that the offer was highly opportunistic and substantially undervalued Circor and our future prospects."

Circor shares closed Friday at $45.84.

Related Links:

Circor Rallies After Crane Makes $45-Per-Share Cash Offer For Company

Eldorado To Buy Caesars For $8.58B; VICI Gets 3 Properties From Eldorado

Posted-In: M&A News Guidance

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CIR + CR)

CIRCOR Shares Now Up 1.2% For Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dycom Industries Rises On Upbeat Q1 Results; BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Shares Plummet
36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: CIRCOR Jumps Following $45/Share Bid From Crane; Ocular Therapeutix Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jana Partners May Be Building A Stake In Axalta Coating Systems

Nanometrics, Rudolph Technologies To Merge