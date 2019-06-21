Sotheby’s (NYSE: BID) could get offers from other rival investors, according to the New York Post.

Patrick Drahi's BidFair earlier this week reached an agreement to acquire Sotheby's for $2.66 billion, but it seems the bidding war is not over yet.

According to the New York Post, “deep-pocketed art aficionados” are forming to put together a superior bid for Sotheby’s. The Post said a number of insiders speculate prolific art collectors on Wall Street such as Ken Griffin, Steve Cohen and Stephen Schwarzman could be involved.

Sotheby’s shares were trading higher by 1.8% at $57.56 on Friday afternoon.

