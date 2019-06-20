Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) has entered into an agreement to acquire Industrias del Acetato de Celulosa S.A. (INACSA), a Spanish producer of cellulosic yarn for an undisclosed amount.

INACSA’s yarn business will support the growth of Naia cellulosic yarn for the apparel market and will become part of the global Fibers segment supply base.

Eastman Chemical shares were trading higher by 2.2% at $75.48 at time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $104.76 and a 52-week low of $64.84.

