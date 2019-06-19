Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

Catalent To Purchase Bristol-Myers Squibb Manufacturing Facility In Italy
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 19, 2019 1:25pm   Comments
Share:

Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) will purchase a Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) manufacturing facility in Anagni, Italy.

No terms have been disclosed yet.

On Wednesday, Catalent shares traded down 0.4% to $50.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares traded up 0.59% at $48.05.

Related links:

Nikkei: Apple Could Shift Some Production Capacity Out Of China

My Size Rallies On Integration With 'Global' Apparel Company's E-Commerce Platform

Posted-In: News Asset Sales

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY + CTLT)

FDA Greenlights Merck's Blockbuster Drug Keytruda For First-Line Treatment Of Head, Neck Cancer
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AMD, CME Group, Microsoft And More
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations Pick Up The Pace
Goldman Downgrades Gilead Sciences: 'We Find It Difficult To See The Stock's Multiple Expanding'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 28, 2019
The Week Ahead In Biotech: ASCO Presentations In The Spotlight
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

UPS Warns Training Regulations Will Hurt Its Long-Haul Driver Hiring

Newmark Group Reports Purchase Of ACRES