Catalent To Purchase Bristol-Myers Squibb Manufacturing Facility In Italy
Catalent Inc (NYSE: CTLT) will purchase a Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) manufacturing facility in Anagni, Italy.
No terms have been disclosed yet.
On Wednesday, Catalent shares traded down 0.4% to $50.40. Bristol-Myers Squibb shares traded up 0.59% at $48.05.
