The rationale behind Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA)'s tie-up with salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is simple: Tableau's "very broad and deep" analytics platform can be coupled with Salesforce's machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky told CNBC's Jim Cramer.

What Happened

Tableau agreed to sell itself to Salesforce for more than $15 billion, and its engineers can't "wait to pop the hood" to discover what it can start selling to its customer base, Selipsky said during Cramer's "Mad Money" show Tuesday.

The relationship is a two-way street, as Tableau boasts many assets that Salesforce can start cross-selling to its customer base, the CEO said.

Why It's Important

Once Salesforce's acquisition of Tableau is finalized, it will create "magic" with a "ton of possibilities," Selipsky said. Some of the client overlaps between the two companies include some of the largest financial institutions, media giants and airlines, he said.

"Salesforce has many, many thousands of field reps around the world," the CEO said. "I can't wait for them to be passing leads from either joint customers or new customers into our field."

What's Next

Tableau will run independently within Salesforce, and Selipsky said he will remain CEO of the company. His entire management and executive team will stay, he said, adding that being under Salesforce's umbrella will create the "best of both worlds."

Tableau shares were up 0.89 percent at $165.49 at the time of publication Wednesday, while Salesforce shares were up 0.79 percent at $151.24.

