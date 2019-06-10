Report: CBS Board Could Talk About Viacom Deal This Week
The CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) board could talk about the Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB) deal this week, according to a tweet by Charles Gasparino of Fox Business Network.
The tweet said: "SCOOP: Deal talks ramping up for @CBS - @Viacom potential merger as $CBS board holds regularly skedded Friday meeting and will discuss merger--sources. Announcement of some kind could be made post meeting. @FoxBusiness first reported in April CBS-Viacom talks more now @TeamCavuto"
On-again, off-again speculation of a merger has been occurring for some time. Last month, it was reported the two companies were preparing for merger talks in June.
Viacom shares were trading down 1.57 percent at $28.82, while CBS shares were trading down 1.2 percent at $47.82.
