Report: CBS Board Could Talk About Viacom Deal This Week
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 10, 2019 2:08pm   Comments
The CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) board could talk about the Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB) deal this week, according to a tweet by Charles Gasparino of Fox Business Network.

The tweet said: "SCOOP: Deal talks ramping up for @CBS - @Viacom potential merger as $CBS board holds regularly skedded Friday meeting and will discuss merger--sources. Announcement of some kind could be made post meeting. @FoxBusiness first reported in April CBS-Viacom talks more now @TeamCavuto"

See Also: Viacom Will Stream BET Network

On-again, off-again speculation of a merger has been occurring for some time. Last month, it was reported the two companies were preparing for merger talks in June.

Viacom shares were trading down 1.57 percent at $28.82, while CBS shares were trading down 1.2 percent at $47.82.

Posted-In: M&A News Rumors Media

