Jardine Transport Acquires Gil Trucking

Jardine Transport Group has acquired Gil Trucking, a fellow New Brunswick carrier that provides open-deck transportation on long-haul routes in Canada and the United States.

Jardine Transport, owned by SeaFort Capital, announced the transaction on June 4. The purchase, for an undisclosed price, adds more than 40 power units to Jardine, raising its fleet size to 150.

"The acquisition of Gil Trucking represents a continuation of Jardine Transport Group's growth strategy that will enhance our geographic coverage and expand our customer base" Dean Cull, chairman of Jardine Transport, said in a statement.

Jardine provides truckload, less than truckload and over-dimensional transport services in Canada and the United States.

Jardine transport made its last acquisition in 2017 when it purchased R.E.M. Transport, adding a dry-van business with a strong cross border component.

SeaFort Capital, a private equity firm based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, purchased Jardine in 2015.

