12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 08, 2022 2:01pm   Comments
Gainers

  • TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) stock rose 28.5% to $14.74 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 707.5K, which is 94.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
  • ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock moved upwards by 21.92% to $1.0. The current volume of 489.6K shares is 360.9% of ClearOne's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs (NYSE:BBAI) stock moved upwards by 12.47% to $12.98. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 571.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM) shares moved upwards by 12.47% to $315.27. As of 13:31 EST, EPAM Sys's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 72.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 billion.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares increased by 8.94% to $1.28. Trading volume for SeaChange International's stock is 22.0 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 764.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.6 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) stock rose 8.82% to $5.86. Trading volume for Conduent's stock is 1.9 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 86.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Losers

  • AppTech Payments (NASDAQ:APCX) shares declined by 12.5% to $1.49 during Friday's regular session. AppTech Payments's stock is trading at a volume of 190.5K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 150.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
  • Rackspace Tech (NASDAQ:RXT) stock declined by 11.88% to $9.65. Rackspace Tech's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 118.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock fell 10.69% to $0.19. The current volume of 10.6 million shares is 143.5% of Color Star Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million.
  • Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) shares fell 10.0% to $2.07. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.1K shares, making up 27.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million.
  • Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares decreased by 9.23% to $4.23. Mawson Infra Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 58.8K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 34.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $302.7 million.
  DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) stock fell 7.77% to $1.9. Trading volume for DatChat's stock is 798.2K as of 13:31 EST. This is 11.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

