10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) shares increased by 13.4% to $7.72 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Newegg Commerce's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million, which is 385.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 billion.
- Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) stock rose 12.04% to $1.86. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 50.8K shares, making up 47.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.9 million.
- BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) stock increased by 6.45% to $3.3. BT Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 101.5K shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 31.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.3 million.
- Meiwu Technology Co (NASDAQ:WNW) shares increased by 6.32% to $0.84. The current volume of 648.5K shares is 56.2% of Meiwu Technology Co's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
Losers
- Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP) shares decreased by 14.0% to $2.8 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Worksport's stock is 260.8K as of 13:31 EST. This is 200.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Workhorse Gr (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock decreased by 12.7% to $4.4. Trading volume for Workhorse Gr's stock is 4.5 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 74.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $667.3 million.
- Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares decreased by 12.05% to $6.13. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 800.5K, which is 43.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $390.3 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock declined by 11.79% to $3.22. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 10.2 million, which is 160.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.9 million.
- EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO) shares declined by 11.41% to $11.93. As of 13:31 EST, EVgo's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 88.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $819.7 million.
- Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) shares fell 11.33% to $5.56. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 597.6K, which is 79.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $350.4 million.
