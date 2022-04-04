 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2022 1:48pm   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Singularity Future (NASDAQ:SGLY) stock increased by 18.7% to $14.67 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 106.7% of Singularity Future's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $322.4 million.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co (NYSE:YMM) stock rose 15.76% to $8.3. Full Truck Alliance Co's stock is trading at a volume of 7.7 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 101.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 billion.
  • Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) stock moved upwards by 15.38% to $1.65. Trading volume for Romeo Power's stock is 7.2 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 109.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $221.8 million.
  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares moved upwards by 14.4% to $8.02. The current volume of 283.3K shares is 185.1% of Nuvve Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.7 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) shares moved upwards by 11.97% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $12.2 million.
  • Grab Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRAB) shares moved upwards by 11.81% to $3.88. As of 13:31 EST, Grab Hldgs's stock is trading at a volume of 7.3 million, which is 28.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 billion.

Losers

  • Art's-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) shares decreased by 16.3% to $4.66 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 366.4K shares is 286.5% of Art's-Way Manufacturing's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The company's market cap stands at $21.5 million.
  • AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) stock decreased by 15.73% to $3.86. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 472.9K, which is 183.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.5 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON) stock declined by 14.22% to $6.8. As of 13:31 EST, Expion360's stock is trading at a volume of 2.0 million, which is 19.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days.
  • Recruiter.Com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) shares decreased by 13.98% to $2.12. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 1315.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) shares fell 9.64% to $26.16. As of 13:31 EST, Global Ship Lease's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million, which is 168.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $965.6 million.
  • Matson (NYSE:MATX) stock fell 9.59% to $104.47. Trading volume for Matson's stock is 610.5K as of 13:31 EST. This is 135.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

