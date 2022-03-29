12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Trxade Health (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares increased by 18.0% to $2.76 during Tuesday's regular session. Trxade Health's stock is trading at a volume of 16.1 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 19358.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Dave & Buster's Enter (NASDAQ:PLAY) stock rose 13.98% to $49.15. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 4.0 million, which is 365.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- MYT Netherlands Parent (NYSE:MYTE) stock rose 13.7% to $12.86. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 496.0K, which is 192.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) stock rose 13.65% to $2.21. As of 13:31 EST, XL Fleet's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million, which is 74.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $311.7 million.
- Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares rose 12.79% to $1.46. The current volume of 867.8K shares is 78.1% of Electric Last Mile Solns's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:31 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.4 million.
- Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) stock moved upwards by 12.58% to $53.1. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 3.6 million, which is 1079.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $803.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock decreased by 16.9% to $1.24 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, Uxin's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 182.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $491.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) stock fell 10.96% to $1.3. Trading volume for Kaixin Auto Hldgs's stock is 2.6 million as of 13:31 EST. This is 208.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.4 million.
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) stock fell 8.62% to $2.65. As of 13:31 EST, Yoshitsu's stock is trading at a volume of 781.9K, which is 23.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.4 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out today.
- Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) shares decreased by 8.04% to $18.77. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares, making up 190.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $554.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Studio City Intl Hldgs (NYSE:MSC) shares fell 7.56% to $6.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $612.0 million.
- Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) stock fell 7.13% to $9.52. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.0 million shares, making up 2399.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.0 million.
