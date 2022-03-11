 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 12:33pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) shares increased by 35.2% to $1.82 during Friday's regular session. Clearside Biomedical's stock is trading at a volume of 14.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3158.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • 4d pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) shares increased by 29.18% to $3.75. 4d pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 162.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1343.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.4 million.
  • Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) shares increased by 24.4% to $1.58. As of 12:30 EST, Kala Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 8.6 million, which is 554.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.2 million.
  • Statera BioPharma (NASDAQ:STAB) stock rose 18.75% to $0.77. Trading volume for Statera BioPharma's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 184.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $27.6 million.
  • Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) stock rose 16.06% to $0.92. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 724.9K shares, making up 70.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $52.9 million.
  • Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares moved upwards by 13.53% to $3.18. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.0 million, which is 208.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $207.6 million.

 

Losers

  • Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares decreased by 46.4% to $0.67 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 4.5 million shares is 475.4% of Orphazyme's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.8 million.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) shares fell 29.52% to $3.81. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 409.5K shares, making up 126.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $124.8 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) stock declined by 23.45% to $0.61. Trading volume for Hoth Therapeutics's stock is 3.0 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 57.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.6 million.
  • SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares fell 19.88% to $0.75. The current volume of 562.4K shares is 400.1% of SenesTech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock fell 18.67% to $0.41. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 289.9% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $18.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) stock declined by 18.67% to $1.26. Trading volume for Calyxt's stock is 188.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 145.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

