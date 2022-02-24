10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) stock rose 19.7% to $6.32 during Thursday's regular session. Fusion Fuel Green's stock is trading at a volume of 179.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 210.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.9 million.
- Team (NYSE:TISI) stock moved upwards by 14.78% to $0.93. The current volume of 1.7 million shares is 101.6% of Team's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $40.0 million.
- Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) shares rose 12.06% to $122.75. Chart Industries's stock is trading at a volume of 435.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 97.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) shares increased by 11.8% to $22.35. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 6.3 million, which is 92.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion.
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares increased by 11.66% to $16.8. Kratos Defense & Security's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 159.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Navios Maritime Holdings (NYSE:NM) stock rose 11.14% to $3.19. Navios Maritime Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 365.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 149.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) shares fell 59.5% to $13.94 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, HeadHunter Group's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 925.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $705.8 million.
- Harsco (NYSE:HSC) stock fell 22.51% to $12.05. As of 12:30 EST, Harsco's stock is trading at a volume of 636.4K, which is 161.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $954.4 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) stock declined by 20.97% to $33.63. Trading volume for Shyft Group's stock is 478.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 255.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU) shares declined by 17.9% to $4.11. The current volume of 118.1K shares is 23.7% of Sidus Space's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $66.5 million.
