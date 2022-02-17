12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) stock rose 21.4% to $3.97 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 58.4 million shares, making up 2706.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.5 million.
- Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) stock rose 12.92% to $3.67. The current volume of 76.4K shares is 207.7% of Aware's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $79.1 million.
- Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock rose 12.52% to $0.82. The current volume of 44.6 million shares is 126.4% of Exela Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $285.9 million.
- Also check out: Insiders Sell More Than $92M Of 4 Stocks
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) shares moved upwards by 7.05% to $3.34. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 97.7K shares, making up 48.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $47.7 million.
- IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) stock rose 6.94% to $4.16. Trading volume for IronNet's stock is 2.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 96.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $369.0 million.
- IDEX Biometrics (NASDAQ:IDBA) shares increased by 6.35% to $21.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.2 million.
Losers
- Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) stock declined by 52.2% to $19.9 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.8 million, which is 1065.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) stock decreased by 31.9% to $19.7. Fastly's stock is trading at a volume of 18.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 646.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Informatica (NYSE:INFA) stock decreased by 30.48% to $19.57. As of 12:30 EST, Informatica's stock is trading at a volume of 2.1 million, which is 354.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ribbon Comms (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares decreased by 20.09% to $3.62. Ribbon Comms's stock is trading at a volume of 3.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 858.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $538.0 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) stock declined by 17.8% to $6.51. Trading volume for Matterport's stock is 21.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 204.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock declined by 14.85% to $0.63. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.6 million, which is 168.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $102.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers