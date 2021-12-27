 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) stock increased by 28.22% to $1.41 during Monday's regular session. Future FinTech Group's stock is trading at a volume of 7.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 567.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.8 million.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock moved upwards by 15.49% to $4.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 203.1K shares, making up 913.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.6 million.
  • Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG) stock rose 11.27% to $15.0. The current volume of 59.6K shares is 1962.98% of Hailiang Education Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $386.6 million.
  • Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) shares increased by 11.01% to $4.03. Moxian (BVI)'s stock is trading at a volume of 303.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 121.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.9 million.
  • Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) stock rose 10.59% to $9.45. Trading volume for Volcon's stock is 54.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 28.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $109.2 million.
  • Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) shares increased by 9.83% to $8.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.
Losers

  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock decreased by 13.5% to $1.41 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for Bright Scholar Education's stock is 121.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 248.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.0 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Kaixin Auto Hldgs (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares declined by 8.28% to $1.27. Trading volume for Kaixin Auto Hldgs's stock is 1.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 51.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.9 million.
  • Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) stock decreased by 8.17% to $13.5. The company's market cap stands at $148.1 million.
  • Rave Restaurant Gr (NASDAQ:RAVE) shares decreased by 7.89% to $1.05. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 128.4K, which is 23.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.9 million.
  • MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) shares decreased by 7.82% to $0.4. MOGU's stock is trading at a volume of 134.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 67.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Jiuzi Holdings (NASDAQ:JZXN) stock declined by 7.43% to $1.62. Jiuzi Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 813.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 84.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

