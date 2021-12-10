 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) stock moved upwards by 15.61% to $3.48 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 294.4K shares, making up 263.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $290.0 million.
  • Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) stock rose 10.7% to $11.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MINISO Group Holding (NYSE:MNSO) stock increased by 6.92% to $11.73. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 277.01% of MINISO Group Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
  • Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) shares moved upwards by 6.48% to $1.97. The current volume of 71.5K shares is 37.93% of Yatra Online's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $122.5 million.
  • First High-School Edu (NYSE:FHS) stock rose 6.06% to $2.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 73.7K shares, making up 37.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.7 million.
  • Ford Motor (NYSE:F) stock rose 5.89% to $20.72. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 64.9 million shares, making up 73.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $82.8 billion.
Losers

  • American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares declined by 11.18% to $18.67 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, American Outdoor Brands's stock is trading at a volume of 684.1K, which is 491.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $263.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) shares decreased by 10.13% to $50.6. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.5 million shares, making up 306.08% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) stock declined by 9.49% to $3.15. DAVIDsTEA's stock is trading at a volume of 141.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 75.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.0 million.
  • Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) shares declined by 8.89% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $195.4 million.
  • Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE) shares decreased by 8.82% to $10.31. The company's market cap stands at $122.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares decreased by 7.75% to $202.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.7 million, which is 128.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

