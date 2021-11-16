 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 12:47pm   Comments
Gainers

  • PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) stock moved upwards by 25.31% to $38.88 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, PLBY Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.7 million, which is 416.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) stock increased by 16.44% to $9.84. Canoo's stock is trading at a volume of 10.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 312.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) stock increased by 15.94% to $52.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Youdao (NYSE:DAO) stock moved upwards by 15.45% to $17.41. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 490.0K shares, making up 114.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) shares moved upwards by 12.14% to $53.26. Trading volume for Peloton Interactive's stock is 45.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 452.0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.1 billion.
  • Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) shares moved upwards by 9.41% to $32.66. As of 12:30 EST, Li Auto's stock is trading at a volume of 8.6 million, which is 126.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.7 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) shares decreased by 22.62% to $3.58 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 6.8 million shares is 352.62% of Beachbody's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) stock fell 18.62% to $15.07. Trading volume for Jumia Technologies's stock is 14.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 380.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Waitr Hldgs (NASDAQ:WTRH) stock decreased by 16.28% to $1.17. Trading volume for Waitr Hldgs's stock is 6.8 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 50.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.4 million.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) stock fell 16.25% to $3.97. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 714.8K, which is 41.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.4 million.
  • Traeger (NYSE:COOK) shares decreased by 16.05% to $16.54. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) stock declined by 15.84% to $6.72. The company's market cap stands at $607.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

