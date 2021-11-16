 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 16, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock increased by 30.78% to $4.54 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 210.5 million, which is 333.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $743.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) shares moved upwards by 28.89% to $10.84. Kezar Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 26.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 7325.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $532.7 million.
  • CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) shares rose 17.69% to $1.33. As of 12:30 EST, CNS Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 1187.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) stock rose 14.01% to $7.24. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 967.0K shares, making up 535.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $365.2 million.
  • Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) shares moved upwards by 13.88% to $8.56. As of 12:30 EST, Butterfly Network's stock is trading at a volume of 5.8 million, which is 246.32% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) stock increased by 13.38% to $4.32. As of 12:30 EST, Bone Biologics's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million, which is 324.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers

  • Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) stock decreased by 36.63% to $2.15 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 13.0 million shares is 1341.43% of Talkspace's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $327.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) shares declined by 33.06% to $1.6. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.7 million shares, making up 1957.71% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $85.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) shares fell 32.26% to $10.02. Molecular Partners's stock is trading at a volume of 138.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 651.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.4 million.
  • Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares declined by 24.77% to $0.81. The current volume of 1.2 million shares is 367.3% of Exicure's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $70.9 million.
  • Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) shares fell 18.79% to $0.54. Trading volume for Evofem Biosciences's stock is 10.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 336.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares declined by 17.79% to $1.76. Trading volume for Ensysce Biosciences's stock is 396.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 28.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

