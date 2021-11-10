 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 1:02pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) shares increased by 22.94% to $20.36 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Latham Group's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 309.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) shares increased by 16.83% to $188.1. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares, making up 332.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) stock moved upwards by 13.87% to $218.65. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.4 million shares, making up 301.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.8 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO) shares increased by 9.91% to $5.38. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 791.0K, which is 113.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares rose 8.53% to $1.78. Trading volume for LightInTheBox Holding's stock is 406.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 32.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $199.5 million.
  • Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) shares rose 8.24% to $22.7. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 879.1K, which is 91.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.4 billion.
  •  

Losers

  • Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) shares decreased by 30.99% to $16.93 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 9.5 million shares is 945.12% of Poshmark's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) shares decreased by 20.01% to $15.36. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 8.6 million shares, making up 811.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock decreased by 15.76% to $0.58. The current volume of 140.6 million shares is 169.71% of Meten Holding Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $75.0 million.
  • Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) stock declined by 10.61% to $8.44. Nautilus's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 282.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $263.0 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) stock declined by 8.57% to $58.08. National Vision Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 927.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 151.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) shares decreased by 8.41% to $34.34. Trading volume for Wolverine World Wide's stock is 289.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 58.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

