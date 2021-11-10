 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 1:02pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) shares moved upwards by 31.29% to $9.02 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 8.1 million, which is 511.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $827.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) shares increased by 30.57% to $3.88. ATI Physical Therapy's stock is trading at a volume of 18.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1154.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $762.5 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) shares moved upwards by 28.01% to $3.29. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 10.9 million shares, making up 2580.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) stock rose 24.85% to $50.48. Trading volume for Valneva's stock is 212.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 188.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) stock rose 16.01% to $12.82. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 94.9K, which is 324.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $169.7 million.
  • Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) stock rose 12.9% to $4.2. Immutep's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 364.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.2 million.
  •  

Losers

  • Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) stock fell 31.96% to $5.77 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 1297.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.4 million.
  • AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) stock decreased by 24.8% to $1.85. The current volume of 2.1 million shares is 2042.15% of AnPac Bio-Medical Science's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.1 million.
  • Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) stock decreased by 17.15% to $11.79. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) stock decreased by 15.51% to $1.33. As of 12:30 EST, Avenue Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.2 million, which is 1938.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
  • PetVivo Holdings (NASDAQ:PETV) stock decreased by 13.98% to $4.31. As of 12:30 EST, PetVivo Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 973.1K, which is 99.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.5 million.
  • HOOKIPA Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) shares declined by 10.3% to $4.53. HOOKIPA Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 263.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 127.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $135.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out today. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

