11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) shares increased by 21.72% to $8.51 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 15.2 million, which is 298.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) stock increased by 14.7% to $9.16. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 45.7 million shares, making up 151.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock rose 13.43% to $5.91. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Circor International (NYSE:CIR) stock moved upwards by 12.75% to $32.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $651.7 million.
- ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) stock moved upwards by 11.16% to $25.59. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 190.7% of ExOne's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $568.5 million.
- MISTRAS Group (NYSE:MG) shares rose 10.89% to $10.89. Trading volume for MISTRAS Group's stock is 88.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 132.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $320.5 million.
Losers
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) shares declined by 12.56% to $1.41 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for BEST's stock is 13.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 222.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $547.0 million.
- Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) shares declined by 5.95% to $6.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
- EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) stock declined by 5.01% to $30.37. The current volume of 125.7K shares is 319.13% of EuroDry's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.3 million.
- Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares fell 4.8% to $1.59. Trading volume for Code Chain New Continent's stock is 400.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 51.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.1 million.
- Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) stock decreased by 4.39% to $6.76. The company's market cap stands at $964.7 million.
