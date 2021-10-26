 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares increased by 26.44% to $11.81 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 135.6 million, which is 824.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) shares rose 22.2% to $1.44. VYNE Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 207.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $74.2 million.
  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares increased by 19.82% to $4.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 170.6 million shares, making up 344.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $537.5 million.
  • Motus GI Hldgs (NASDAQ:MOTS) stock moved upwards by 19.66% to $0.73. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.5 million, which is 1189.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.
  • Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) shares rose 13.11% to $29.41. Avid Bioservices's stock is trading at a volume of 2.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 506.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion.
  • Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) stock moved upwards by 13.08% to $213.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 455.2K, which is 274.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) shares declined by 17.05% to $7.01 during Tuesday's regular session. Evaxion Biotech's stock is trading at a volume of 57.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 66.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $134.5 million.
  • Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) stock fell 12.61% to $2.01. Kiromic BioPharma's stock is trading at a volume of 549.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 129.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million.
  • Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) shares decreased by 9.03% to $1.21. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 324.3K shares, making up 89.96% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
  • Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) shares declined by 7.84% to $19.75. The current volume of 1.3 million shares is 209.58% of Myovant Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock fell 7.84% to $4.35. As of 12:30 EST, Endo International's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1 million, which is 49.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
  • Aspira Womens Health (NASDAQ:AWH) stock declined by 7.7% to $3.01. As of 12:30 EST, Aspira Womens Health's stock is trading at a volume of 247.1K, which is 60.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $337.2 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

