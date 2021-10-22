 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares moved upwards by 458.82% to $8.55 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 397.4 million shares is 12284.11% of Phunware's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $643.1 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares moved upwards by 23.32% to $1.48. The current volume of 111.1 million shares is 1181.67% of Powerbridge Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.2 million.
  • DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) shares rose 10.53% to $9.77. The company's market cap stands at $168.5 million.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock rose 8.69% to $0.56. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 22.2 million shares, making up 822.51% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $64.0 million.
  • Paymentus Holdings (NYSE:PAY) shares rose 7.65% to $26.02. The current volume of 263.9K shares is 154.1% of Paymentus Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock moved upwards by 5.03% to $2.2. As of 12:30 EST, ClearOne's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 1388.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) stock fell 24.5% to $6.78 during Friday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 645.2K shares, making up 59.81% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.6 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares decreased by 21.76% to $27.98. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 755.4K, which is 399.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $741.7 million.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) stock fell 12.34% to $6.05. The current volume of 685.2K shares is 18.68% of SGOCO Group's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $614.5 million.
  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) shares decreased by 11.48% to $49.58. Intel's stock is trading at a volume of 64.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 301.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $201.1 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock fell 9.16% to $19.85. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 25.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $485.9 million.
  • Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) shares declined by 8.98% to $12.07. Trading volume for Viant Technology's stock is 195.9K as of 12:30 EST. This is 62.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $727.2 million.
