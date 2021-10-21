 Skip to main content

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) stock moved upwards by 10.67% to $9.54 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 51.8 million shares, making up 203.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $46.0 billion.
  • Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) shares rose 10.24% to $33.47. Trading volume for Heritage-Crystal Clean's stock is 55.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 130.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $810.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) shares rose 7.73% to $2.37. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.7 million, which is 423.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) stock increased by 6.62% to $3.38. SG Blocks's stock is trading at a volume of 92.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 93.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.8 million.
  • Watsco (NYSE:WSO) stock moved upwards by 6.54% to $294.0.
  • FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) stock rose 6.44% to $4.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 219.1K, which is 34.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $75.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) stock declined by 20.47% to $27.43 during Thursday's regular session. Covenant Logistics Group's stock is trading at a volume of 896.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 639.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $460.9 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • NOW (NYSE:DNOW) shares decreased by 14.23% to $8.08. As of 12:30 EST, NOW's stock is trading at a volume of 1.3 million, which is 188.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $893.3 million.
  • Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) shares declined by 8.82% to $165.44. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 299.02% of Chart Industries's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $6.0 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • ABB (NYSE:ABB) shares declined by 6.73% to $32.69. ABB's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 181.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) stock fell 6.61% to $9.4. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares, making up 122.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) shares declined by 6.05% to $1.4. Code Chain New Continent's stock is trading at a volume of 869.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 156.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.8 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

 

 

 

