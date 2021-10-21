 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 12:49pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares moved upwards by 15.13% to $0.61 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 15.1 million, which is 360.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.8 million.
  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares moved upwards by 10.67% to $1.14. The current volume of 11.5 million shares is 127.78% of Powerbridge Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.
  • Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares rose 10.63% to $2.08. Trading volume for Datasea's stock is 462.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 67.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.
  • ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares rose 10.11% to $1.09. The current volume of 81.0K shares is 149.84% of ALJ Regional Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares rose 8.32% to $21.86. As of 12:30 EST, Aehr Test Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 30.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.1 million.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares moved upwards by 7.36% to $7.0. As of 12:30 EST, SGOCO Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million, which is 94.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $711.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock declined by 10.45% to $3.0 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 288.7K shares is 91.42% of Mercurity Fintech Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
  • Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares declined by 9.59% to $3.68. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 296.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $611.0 million.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares declined by 9.01% to $52.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 975.0K, which is 195.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
  • Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock decreased by 8.22% to $9.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.0 million, which is 87.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • IBM (NYSE:IBM) stock declined by 8.22% to $130.24. IBM's stock is trading at a volume of 17.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 440.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) shares declined by 7.81% to $10.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 186.8K, which is 240.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.7 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (BRQS + PBTS)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Powerbridge Launches Crypto Mining Fleets In Hong Kong
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com