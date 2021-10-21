12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) shares moved upwards by 15.13% to $0.61 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 15.1 million, which is 360.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $88.8 million.
- Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares moved upwards by 10.67% to $1.14. The current volume of 11.5 million shares is 127.78% of Powerbridge Technologies's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.
- Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) shares rose 10.63% to $2.08. Trading volume for Datasea's stock is 462.1K as of 12:30 EST. This is 67.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.7 million.
- ALJ Regional Hldgs (NASDAQ:ALJJ) shares rose 10.11% to $1.09. The current volume of 81.0K shares is 149.84% of ALJ Regional Hldgs's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares rose 8.32% to $21.86. As of 12:30 EST, Aehr Test Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 1.5 million, which is 30.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $535.1 million.
- SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares moved upwards by 7.36% to $7.0. As of 12:30 EST, SGOCO Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.6 million, which is 94.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $711.1 million.
Losers
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock declined by 10.45% to $3.0 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 288.7K shares is 91.42% of Mercurity Fintech Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
- Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) shares declined by 9.59% to $3.68. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.4 million, which is 296.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $611.0 million.
- LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) shares declined by 9.01% to $52.12. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 975.0K, which is 195.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 billion.
- Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) stock decreased by 8.22% to $9.39. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.0 million, which is 87.72% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- IBM (NYSE:IBM) stock declined by 8.22% to $130.24. IBM's stock is trading at a volume of 17.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 440.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $95.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) shares declined by 7.81% to $10.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 186.8K, which is 240.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $138.7 million.
