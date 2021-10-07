 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
Share:
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) stock moved upwards by 18.06% to $3.66 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 816.5K shares, making up 654.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
  • Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) shares rose 16.55% to $3.38. As of 12:30 EST, Amplify Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million, which is 443.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.4 million.
  • US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) stock rose 15.33% to $9.78. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 121.57% of US Silica Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $731.0 million.
  • Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares moved upwards by 12.18% to $19.52. Trading volume for Aemetis's stock is 911.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 87.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $618.5 million.
  • ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares moved upwards by 10.99% to $2.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.5 million, which is 99.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.4 million.
  • NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares rose 10.63% to $3.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 920.0K, which is 186.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $410.6 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) stock fell 5.17% to $15.8 during Thursday's regular session. Peabody Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 42.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
  • Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE:SMHI) stock fell 4.49% to $5.11. The company's market cap stands at $124.5 million.
  • Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) shares fell 3.97% to $19.11. Flex LNG's stock is trading at a volume of 111.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 146.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (AMTX + AMPY)

12 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
16 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: Amplify Energy Corp
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Drops 375 Points; Elmira Savings Bank Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com