9 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Independence Contract (NYSE:ICD) stock moved upwards by 18.06% to $3.66 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 816.5K shares, making up 654.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.5 million.
- Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) shares rose 16.55% to $3.38. As of 12:30 EST, Amplify Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 7.2 million, which is 443.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $128.4 million.
- US Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) stock rose 15.33% to $9.78. The current volume of 1.0 million shares is 121.57% of US Silica Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $731.0 million.
- Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares moved upwards by 12.18% to $19.52. Trading volume for Aemetis's stock is 911.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 87.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $618.5 million.
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares moved upwards by 10.99% to $2.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 2.5 million, which is 99.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.4 million.
- NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares rose 10.63% to $3.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 920.0K, which is 186.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $410.6 million.
Losers
- Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) stock fell 5.17% to $15.8 during Thursday's regular session. Peabody Energy's stock is trading at a volume of 3.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 42.29% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 billion.
- Seacor Marine Hldgs (NYSE:SMHI) stock fell 4.49% to $5.11. The company's market cap stands at $124.5 million.
- Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG) shares fell 3.97% to $19.11. Flex LNG's stock is trading at a volume of 111.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 146.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-energy-stocks/
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers