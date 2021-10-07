12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) shares increased by 15.35% to $25.77 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 3.2 million shares is 199.72% of Tata Motors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.7 billion.
- Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) shares moved upwards by 14.17% to $1.53. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 203.8K shares, making up 87.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $188.9 million.
- Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) stock increased by 11.9% to $19.18. The current volume of 861.0K shares is 86.19% of Baozun's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Youdao (NYSE:DAO) shares moved upwards by 11.5% to $12.99. Youdao's stock is trading at a volume of 175.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 25.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock rose 11.4% to $2.54. The current volume of 206.4K shares is 28.26% of China Online Education Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.
- Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stock moved upwards by 9.47% to $157.75. Alibaba Group Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 30.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 121.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $427.6 billion.
Losers
- Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) stock decreased by 8.33% to $0.99 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 395.7K, which is 27.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $55.0 million.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares decreased by 6.23% to $4.22. Elite Education Gr Intl's stock is trading at a volume of 210.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 17.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $37.2 million.
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) stock decreased by 6.02% to $0.91. Four Seasons Education's stock is trading at a volume of 69.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 12.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.1 million.
- F45 Training Holdings (NYSE:FXLV) shares declined by 5.64% to $14.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) stock fell 5.36% to $0.67. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 101.0K, which is 28.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.9 million.
- Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) shares decreased by 4.81% to $9.52. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 82.8K, which is 349.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.3 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
