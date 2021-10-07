 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) shares rose 13.2% to $12.0 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.9 million.
  • Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) stock rose 12.07% to $3.09. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 426.7K, which is 314.62% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $147.0 million.
  • Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) stock increased by 11.52% to $10.58. The company's market cap stands at $118.3 million.
  • Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock increased by 11.47% to $0.77. The current volume of 6.9 million shares is 783.08% of Avinger's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.6 million.
  • Rani Therapeutics Hldgs (NASDAQ:RANI) stock rose 10.95% to $17.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $351.9 million.
  • Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) shares increased by 10.61% to $34.92. Trading volume for Seer's stock is 91.7K as of 12:30 EST. This is 16.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) stock fell 38.24% to $1.89 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 15.7 million, which is 6365.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $118.8 million.
  • Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares fell 31.64% to $19.68. Trading volume for Prelude Therapeutics's stock is 1.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 499.19% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $926.5 million.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) stock fell 27.77% to $13.74. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 891.6K shares, making up 452.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $540.2 million.
  • Turning Point (NASDAQ:TPTX) shares fell 15.9% to $51.05. The current volume of 1.1 million shares is 355.67% of Turning Point's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion.
  • Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS) shares decreased by 12.79% to $7.3. The company's market cap stands at $91.7 million.
  • Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) stock declined by 11.63% to $85.21. Joint's stock is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 560.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

