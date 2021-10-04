 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) stock moved upwards by 18.43% to $2.12 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 91.5 million, which is 708.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.1 million.
  • Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) stock rose 11.23% to $2.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.9 million shares, making up 1076.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $237.9 million.
  • Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares moved upwards by 10.94% to $7.4. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 166.4K shares, making up 38.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $455.0 million.
  • OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) shares rose 9.23% to $3.02. OpGen's stock is trading at a volume of 50.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 3862.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $115.3 million.
  • Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) shares rose 9.15% to $4.77. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.5 million shares, making up 906.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $222.8 million.
  • Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) stock moved upwards by 8.45% to $4.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.3 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Owlet (NYSE:OWLT) shares decreased by 22.18% to $4.26 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $480.8 million.
  • Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) shares declined by 19.44% to $32.45. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 357.17% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) shares fell 15.93% to $7.18. Omeros's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 483.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $448.7 million.
  • Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) stock decreased by 12.77% to $15.86. The company's market cap stands at $337.4 million.
  • Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) stock declined by 12.45% to $49.89. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.1 million shares, making up 338.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) stock decreased by 11.92% to $10.28. As of 12:30 EST, Silverback Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 225.4K, which is 65.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $360.1 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

