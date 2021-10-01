 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 12:48pm   Comments
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Luby's (NYSE:LUB) stock rose 11.36% to $4.66 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Luby's's stock is 208.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 375.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.1 million.
  • Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) stock moved upwards by 9.95% to $17.89. The company's market cap stands at $196.2 million.
  • Twin Vee PowerCats (NASDAQ:VEEE) stock rose 9.47% to $3.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
  • Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) shares increased by 9.38% to $8.04. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 2.5 million shares, making up 171.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.1 million.
  • Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) stock increased by 6.87% to $77.44. As of 12:30 EST, Penn National Gaming's stock is trading at a volume of 2.3 million, which is 52.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 billion.
  • Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) shares increased by 6.41% to $18.08. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.3 million, which is 586.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) shares declined by 18.48% to $1.12 during Friday's regular session. Tarena International's stock is trading at a volume of 698.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 48.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $62.6 million.
  • Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock fell 15.11% to $6.78. The current volume of 24.3 million shares is 231.26% of Lordstown Motors's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock declined by 10.22% to $1.23. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 309.88% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
  • OneSmart Intl Edu Group (NYSE:ONE) shares decreased by 7.68% to $0.45. OneSmart Intl Edu Group's stock is trading at a volume of 1.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 23.26% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $73.0 million.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) shares decreased by 7.33% to $3.67. Trading volume for iPower's stock is 148.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 22.06% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $97.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares declined by 7.08% to $0.88. As of 12:30 EST, Four Seasons Education's stock is trading at a volume of 62.2K, which is 11.13% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.8 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

