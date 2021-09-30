 Skip to main content

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 30, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
Gainers

  • China Online Education Gr (NYSE:COE) stock rose 16.86% to $2.88 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for China Online Education Gr's stock is 822.3K as of 12:30 EST. This is 116.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $61.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Meten Holding Gr (NASDAQ:METX) stock increased by 15.42% to $0.38. The current volume of 129.4 million shares is 1023.72% of Meten Holding Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.6 million.
  • New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) shares rose 9.83% to $2.03. As of 12:30 EST, New Oriental Education's stock is trading at a volume of 33.3 million, which is 40.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion.
  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock moved upwards by 9.5% to $6.57. The current volume of 18.4 million shares is 39.38% of Vinco Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $639.1 million.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares moved upwards by 9.21% to $3.06. Gaotu Techedu's stock is trading at a volume of 4.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 32.18% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $784.0 million.
  • Blue Apron Hldgs (NYSE:APRN) shares rose 8.73% to $6.97. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.5 million shares, making up 106.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $167.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares declined by 34.42% to $4.27 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.9 million, which is 192.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.7 million.
  • Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) stock fell 29.59% to $1.34. Trading volume for Kaival Brands Innovations's stock is 3.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 1586.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $31.7 million.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) stock fell 23.7% to $16.94. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 37.0 million shares, making up 1037.84% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) stock decreased by 13.9% to $46.2. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 9.2 million shares, making up 306.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion.
  • Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) shares fell 13.49% to $6.8. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 751.4K shares, making up 1787.41% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.0 million.
  • Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) shares declined by 12.74% to $9.73. Container Store Group's stock is trading at a volume of 733.2K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 143.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $491.6 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

