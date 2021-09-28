12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) shares increased by 35.02% to $7.22 during Tuesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 33.8 million, which is 1589.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
- Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) shares rose 10.61% to $17.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 132.2K shares, making up 75.35% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $307.5 million.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares moved upwards by 10.1% to $8.17. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 921.2K shares, making up 354.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $436.2 million.
- Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares rose 9.42% to $14.05. Lyell Immunopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 327.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 69.15% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion.
- Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) stock moved upwards by 8.9% to $14.43. The current volume of 872.3K shares is 149.56% of Impel NeuroPharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $281.5 million.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) stock increased by 7.57% to $10.65. As of 12:30 EST, Avadel Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 537.7K, which is 177.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $624.0 million.
Losers
- Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) shares decreased by 13.96% to $16.03 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) shares decreased by 12.93% to $39.27. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 billion.
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) shares declined by 12.18% to $6.71. Trading volume for Enochian BioSciences's stock is 324.8K as of 12:30 EST. This is 101.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $350.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares declined by 10.59% to $206.59. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 5.9 million, which is 122.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 billion.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock decreased by 10.3% to $6.88. The current volume of 2.9 million shares is 39.98% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $291.8 million.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) stock declined by 10.24% to $1.9. ZIOPHARM Oncology's stock is trading at a volume of 1.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 57.11% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $410.2 million.
