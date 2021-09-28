12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares increased by 14.9% to $9.41 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Ondas Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 690.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $373.3 million.
- ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares moved upwards by 14.71% to $8.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 39.3 million, which is 674.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.1 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) stock increased by 14.5% to $2.21.
- Endava (NYSE:DAVA) stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $125.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 282.6K, which is 164.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock increased by 6.07% to $10.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 561.8K, which is 2330.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.6 million.
- Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock rose 5.98% to $10.27. As of 12:30 EST, Sigmatron International's stock is trading at a volume of 151.5K, which is 32.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.
Losers
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares fell 16.1% to $6.38 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $985.8 million.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares fell 13.2% to $3.12. The current volume of 8.1 million shares is 116.96% of Red Cat Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $167.7 million.
- Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock declined by 9.21% to $103.5. Asana's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 151.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 billion.
- Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares fell 8.98% to $96.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 413.7K, which is 87.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares fell 8.67% to $120.52. As of 12:30 EST, Sprout Social's stock is trading at a volume of 432.6K, which is 101.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
- TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) stock decreased by 8.21% to $103.96. TD Synnex's stock is trading at a volume of 691.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 315.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
