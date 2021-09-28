 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Ondas Holdings (NASDAQ:ONDS) shares increased by 14.9% to $9.41 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Ondas Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 690.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $373.3 million.
  • ALFI (NASDAQ:ALF) shares moved upwards by 14.71% to $8.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 39.3 million, which is 674.07% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $131.1 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETXP) stock increased by 14.5% to $2.21.
  • Endava (NYSE:DAVA) stock moved upwards by 6.9% to $125.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 282.6K, which is 164.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) stock increased by 6.07% to $10.13. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 561.8K, which is 2330.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.6 million.
  • Sigmatron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) stock rose 5.98% to $10.27. As of 12:30 EST, Sigmatron International's stock is trading at a volume of 151.5K, which is 32.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $44.0 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares fell 16.1% to $6.38 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $985.8 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares fell 13.2% to $3.12. The current volume of 8.1 million shares is 116.96% of Red Cat Holdings's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $167.7 million.
  • Asana (NYSE:ASAN) stock declined by 9.21% to $103.5. Asana's stock is trading at a volume of 3.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 151.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 billion.
  • Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) shares fell 8.98% to $96.9. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 413.7K, which is 87.49% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 billion.
  • Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) shares fell 8.67% to $120.52. As of 12:30 EST, Sprout Social's stock is trading at a volume of 432.6K, which is 101.37% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 billion.
  • TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) stock decreased by 8.21% to $103.96. TD Synnex's stock is trading at a volume of 691.3K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 315.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (ALF + APPN)

36 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Alfi's Facial Recognition Technology Protects Users, Transforms Brands
Alfi Shares Gain On Vistar Media Collaboration
Why Alfi Shares Are Trading Higher Today
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Alfi Brings Grove's Cannabis Ads to the Backseat of Your Uber Ride
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com