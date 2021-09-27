 Skip to main content

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2021 12:46pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) shares increased by 43.75% to $3.45 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 190.8 million, which is 5784.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.1 million.
  • Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) shares increased by 14.43% to $12.21. Rekor Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 2.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 218.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $535.2 million.
  • Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) shares rose 10.75% to $5.71. Meta Materials's stock is trading at a volume of 18.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 92.25% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) stock rose 9.42% to $13.88. Viant Technology's stock is trading at a volume of 225.4K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 62.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $836.3 million.
  • ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) stock moved upwards by 8.51% to $107.76. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 250.2K, which is 65.42% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) shares rose 8.42% to $0.39. The current volume of 3.9 million shares is 73.24% of Nxt-ID's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $34.4 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) shares decreased by 11.42% to $8.0 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) shares decreased by 10.1% to $2.81. Trading volume for Sonim Technologies's stock is 2.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 25.95% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $23.8 million.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) shares fell 9.59% to $21.92. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) shares fell 9.49% to $32.93. As of 12:30 EST, 908 Devices's stock is trading at a volume of 129.1K, which is 44.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $910.4 million.
  • TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) shares decreased by 9.13% to $65.92. As of 12:30 EST, TaskUs's stock is trading at a volume of 636.8K, which is 99.54% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion.
  • Globant (NYSE:GLOB) shares decreased by 7.42% to $300.0. Trading volume for Globant's stock is 279.6K as of 12:30 EST. This is 99.66% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 billion.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

