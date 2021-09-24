12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock moved upwards by 33.7% to $15.75 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 44.5 million, which is 691.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $380.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares increased by 25.11% to $10.69. The current volume of 48.9 million shares is 167.14% of Marin Software's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.2 million.
- Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) shares moved upwards by 14.04% to $52.7. As of 12:30 EST, Progress Software's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 384.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock increased by 7.87% to $11.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 55.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $500.7 million.
- Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock moved upwards by 7.58% to $2.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 599.7K, which is 18.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $129.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock increased by 7.17% to $9.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares fell 34.29% to $0.57 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 10.4 million shares is 606.51% of Color Star Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million.
- SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares declined by 21.92% to $20.81. The current volume of 687.8K shares is 499.98% of SecureWorks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares declined by 8.63% to $14.66. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 122.3K shares, making up 28.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $576.2 million.
- My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock fell 7.19% to $1.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 154.5K shares, making up 42.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
- TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) stock decreased by 6.54% to $78.05. TaskUs's stock is trading at a volume of 622.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 99.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion.
- OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares declined by 6.23% to $4.37. As of 12:30 EST, OLB Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 148.7K, which is 25.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million.
