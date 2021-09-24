 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 24, 2021 12:43pm   Comments
Share:
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock moved upwards by 33.7% to $15.75 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 44.5 million, which is 691.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $380.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares increased by 25.11% to $10.69. The current volume of 48.9 million shares is 167.14% of Marin Software's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.2 million.
  • Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) shares moved upwards by 14.04% to $52.7. As of 12:30 EST, Progress Software's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million, which is 384.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Focus Universal (NASDAQ:FCUV) stock increased by 7.87% to $11.57. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.8 million, which is 55.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $500.7 million.
  • Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT) stock moved upwards by 7.58% to $2.41. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 599.7K, which is 18.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $129.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) stock increased by 7.17% to $9.24. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) shares fell 34.29% to $0.57 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 10.4 million shares is 606.51% of Color Star Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $65.4 million.
  • SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) shares declined by 21.92% to $20.81. The current volume of 687.8K shares is 499.98% of SecureWorks's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
  • Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) shares declined by 8.63% to $14.66. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 122.3K shares, making up 28.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $576.2 million.
  • My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) stock fell 7.19% to $1.42. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 154.5K shares, making up 42.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.3 million.
  • TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) stock decreased by 6.54% to $78.05. TaskUs's stock is trading at a volume of 622.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 99.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 billion.
  • OLB Gr (NASDAQ:OLB) shares declined by 6.23% to $4.37. As of 12:30 EST, OLB Gr's stock is trading at a volume of 148.7K, which is 25.75% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.7 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Related Articles (AEHR + CSCW)

Mid-Day Market Update: Aehr Test Systems Surges Following Q1 Results; Onconova Therapeutics Shares Slide
34 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Is Making New 52-Week Highs Today
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
22 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Color Star Tech To Acquire Esports Company In China For Undisclosed Sum
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com