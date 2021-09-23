11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Four Seasons Education (NYSE:FEDU) shares increased by 31.27% to $0.76 during Thursday's regular session. Four Seasons Education's stock is trading at a volume of 14.5 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 6304.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 million.
- Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares moved upwards by 13.05% to $7.41. Trading volume for Canoo's stock is 9.2 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 337.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.
- QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) shares increased by 12.74% to $26.62. The current volume of 21.1 million shares is 232.91% of QuantumScape's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $11.0 billion.
- Traeger (NYSE:COOK) stock increased by 11.53% to $23.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion.
- Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) stock rose 9.42% to $7.49. Trading volume for Lordstown Motors's stock is 5.6 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares fell 33.56% to $1.98 during Thursday's regular session. The current volume of 8.2 million shares is 469.36% of China Liberal Education's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) shares fell 20.88% to $13.23. Aterian's stock is trading at a volume of 55.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 302.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $510.3 million.
- Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) stock decreased by 13.23% to $6.89. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.4 million, which is 154.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock fell 11.03% to $0.48. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 278.4K, which is 9.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) shares declined by 7.66% to $11.76. Trading volume for Vipshop Holdings's stock is 13.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 125.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 billion.
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) stock declined by 6.73% to $6.13. The current volume of 15.0 million shares is 33.37% of Vinco Ventures's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $596.1 million.
