12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Gainers

  • TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock rose 94.3% to $5.09 during Thursday's regular session. TransCode Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 137.6 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 12443.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $65.6 million.
  • PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) shares rose 15.46% to $9.48. PAVmed's stock is trading at a volume of 4.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 245.05% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $803.5 million.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares moved upwards by 14.12% to $59.7. The current volume of 7.5 million shares is 99.9% of Cassava Sciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.
  • Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) stock rose 12.23% to $7.43. As of 12:30 EST, Protara Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 191.6K, which is 180.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.4 million.
  • Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) stock moved upwards by 10.96% to $3.34. The current volume of 8.1 million shares is 73.22% of Endo International's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $779.8 million.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock rose 10.9% to $257.32. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.0 million shares, making up 104.98% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $19.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares fell 18.62% to $4.12 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, Aethlon Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 2.8 million, which is 116.61% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $63.3 million.
  • Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock fell 18.42% to $5.14. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.4 million, which is 223.64% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $81.1 million.
  • IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) stock declined by 12.69% to $23.64. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 230.3K, which is 67.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $908.0 million.
  • PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) shares fell 12.64% to $38.28. The current volume of 432.2K shares is 109.83% of PTC Therapeutics's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $2.7 billion.
  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) shares decreased by 12.51% to $1.08. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.3 million shares, making up 196.63% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.3 million.
  • Immuron (NASDAQ:IMRN) shares declined by 11.48% to $4.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

 

 

 

