12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) stock rose 37.87% to $5.24 during Wednesday's regular session. Aethlon Medical's stock is trading at a volume of 76.8 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 7703.09% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.6 million.
- Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) shares moved upwards by 29.91% to $19.3. Trading volume for Dynavax Technologies's stock is 11.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 302.79% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) stock increased by 29.38% to $6.34. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 56.4 million shares, making up 18512.03% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $100.0 million.
- Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) stock moved upwards by 15.54% to $14.57. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 429.1K shares, making up 278.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $139.6 million.
- Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) stock moved upwards by 14.71% to $7.33. The company's market cap stands at $904.9 million.
- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) stock moved upwards by 12.38% to $1.09. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 11.0 million shares, making up 564.77% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $71.3 million.
Losers
- Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares decreased by 19.76% to $5.2 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Summit Therapeutics's stock is 555.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 294.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $506.3 million.
- Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) stock decreased by 18.87% to $40.51. Inotiv's stock is trading at a volume of 441.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 435.43% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $644.7 million.
- OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) stock declined by 13.69% to $11.52. Trading volume for OraSure Technologies's stock is 666.5K as of 12:30 EST. This is 73.21% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $829.1 million.
- Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) shares fell 13.41% to $3.94. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 106.93% of Ensysce Biosciences's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.5 million.
- Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) stock decreased by 13.08% to $7.42. The current volume of 23.5 million shares is 354.78% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $314.5 million.
- Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) shares decreased by 12.75% to $33.9. As of 12:30 EST, Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg's stock is trading at a volume of 517.7K, which is 21.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $4.9 billion.
