12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 22, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares increased by 60.89% to $9.15 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for Marin Software's stock is 96.7 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 361.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.5 million.
  • Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) stock increased by 14.06% to $36.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • CPI Card (NASDAQ:PMTS) shares increased by 12.45% to $33.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $374.3 million.
  • OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT) stock rose 10.5% to $4.58. The current volume of 711.7K shares is 50.77% of OneConnect Financial Tech's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
  • CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock moved upwards by 9.75% to $5.4. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 68.4K, which is 23.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.3 million.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) stock rose 9.37% to $12.2. Aehr Test Systems's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 27.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $294.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Rockley Photonics Hldgs (NYSE:RKLY) shares fell 11.24% to $9.88 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) shares decreased by 7.51% to $6.16. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 1.0 million, which is 9.56% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $625.8 million.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock fell 5.98% to $2.36. The current volume of 76.2K shares is 26.81% of Mercurity Fintech Holding's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $22.7 million.
  • BIO-key Intl (NASDAQ:BKYI) stock decreased by 5.96% to $3.33. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 514.7K, which is 120.36% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares fell 5.7% to $2.65. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 58.7K, which is 54.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.5 million.
  • Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) stock declined by 5.5% to $7.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
    See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

