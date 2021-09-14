 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
Share:
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares increased by 17.0% to $1.1 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.5 million shares, making up 674.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.3 million.
  • Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) stock moved upwards by 15.27% to $49.57. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
  • Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) stock rose 13.35% to $16.89. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 500.6K shares, making up 239.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $591.7 million.
  • Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) shares increased by 12.56% to $8.6. Kezar Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 125.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.4 million.
  • aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares rose 12.02% to $10.25. As of 12:30 EST, aTyr Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 92.5 million, which is 4756.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $173.4 million.
  • Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) stock moved upwards by 11.09% to $25.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $674.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock fell 32.8% to $4.96 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 6.0 million shares is 994.14% of Redhill Biopharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $231.7 million.
  • MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) stock decreased by 9.18% to $5.7. As of 12:30 EST, MiMedx Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million, which is 365.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $638.5 million.
  • Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares decreased by 9.13% to $6.87. Trading volume for Evelo Biosciences's stock is 251.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 133.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $366.8 million.
  • Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock declined by 8.89% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $157.4 million.
  • Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares decreased by 8.85% to $14.63. Lyell Immunopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 180.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock declined by 8.64% to $43.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares, making up 70.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ADGI + EVAX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: NRx Rises On COVID-19 Drug Collaboration, Amgen's Lung Cancer Drug Conditionally Approved In Canada, Coherus Data Readout
72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
Adagio Therapeutics To Expand Late-Stage COVID-19 Antibody Trial
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Apellis Sinks On Data, Endo Shines On Opioid Litigation Settlement, T2 Biosystems Soars On Mutant Detection Ability of COVID Test
53 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com