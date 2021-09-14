12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) shares increased by 17.0% to $1.1 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 40.5 million shares, making up 674.16% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $131.3 million.
- Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) stock moved upwards by 15.27% to $49.57. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 billion.
- Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) stock rose 13.35% to $16.89. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 500.6K shares, making up 239.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $591.7 million.
- Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) shares increased by 12.56% to $8.6. Kezar Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 125.5K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.4 million.
- aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) shares rose 12.02% to $10.25. As of 12:30 EST, aTyr Pharma's stock is trading at a volume of 92.5 million, which is 4756.53% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $173.4 million.
- Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) stock moved upwards by 11.09% to $25.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $674.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) stock fell 32.8% to $4.96 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 6.0 million shares is 994.14% of Redhill Biopharma's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $231.7 million.
- MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) stock decreased by 9.18% to $5.7. As of 12:30 EST, MiMedx Group's stock is trading at a volume of 3.9 million, which is 365.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $638.5 million.
- Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares decreased by 9.13% to $6.87. Trading volume for Evelo Biosciences's stock is 251.2K as of 12:30 EST. This is 133.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $366.8 million.
- Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) stock declined by 8.89% to $8.2. The company's market cap stands at $157.4 million.
- Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) shares decreased by 8.85% to $14.63. Lyell Immunopharma's stock is trading at a volume of 180.7K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 36.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 billion.
- Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) stock declined by 8.64% to $43.05. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 4.9 million shares, making up 70.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 billion.
