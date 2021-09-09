 Skip to main content

9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 12:33pm   Comments
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) stock moved upwards by 20.28% to $10.59 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) shares increased by 15.69% to $10.17. Trading volume for Blade Air Mobility's stock is 4.9 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 559.47% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $706.0 million.
  • HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares moved upwards by 7.9% to $12.29. The current volume of 203.4K shares is 23.98% of HyreCar's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $261.6 million.
  • Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares increased by 6.45% to $46.82. Upwork's stock is trading at a volume of 979.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 54.34% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion.
  • Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY) stock moved upwards by 6.41% to $7.13. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) shares increased by 6.35% to $20.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 41.3 million, which is 143.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 billion.

 

 

Losers

 

  • AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) shares declined by 9.61% to $95.37 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 454.7K, which is 285.46% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) stock decreased by 4.66% to $11.89. The company's market cap stands at $72.7 million.
  • Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) stock declined by 3.87% to $288.15. Old Dominion Freight Line's stock is trading at a volume of 449.0K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 82.12% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 billion.

 

 

 

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

