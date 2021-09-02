11 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares moved upwards by 14.59% to $17.98 during Thursday's regular session. Oscar Health's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 158.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
- Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares moved upwards by 14.48% to $3.24. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 642.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 118.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $168.2 million.
- Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) stock increased by 11.57% to $5.88. Trading volume for Sunlight Financial's stock is 498.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 82.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $498.8 million.
- Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) shares increased by 11.53% to $658.62. As of 12:30 EST, Credit Acceptance's stock is trading at a volume of 168.4K, which is 137.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 billion.
- Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) stock moved upwards by 8.9% to $5.3. As of 12:30 EST, Katapult Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 10.5 million, which is 267.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $513.4 million.
- Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares rose 8.49% to $4.54. The current volume of 3.1 million shares is 165.66% of Metromile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $574.7 million.
Losers
- Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock declined by 15.25% to $4.37 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 11.79% to $3.85. Trading volume for Unico American's stock is 272.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 184.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
- Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) shares decreased by 10.65% to $59.96. Texas Capital Bancshares's stock is trading at a volume of 975.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 228.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
- AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH) stock declined by 4.54% to $9.26. The company's market cap stands at $263.5 million.
- Dragon Victory Intl (NASDAQ:LYL) stock decreased by 4.2% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.
Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers