 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

11 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
11 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares moved upwards by 14.59% to $17.98 during Thursday's regular session. Oscar Health's stock is trading at a volume of 1.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 158.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 billion.
  • Huize Holding (NASDAQ:HUIZ) shares moved upwards by 14.48% to $3.24. Huize Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 642.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 118.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $168.2 million.
  • Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) stock increased by 11.57% to $5.88. Trading volume for Sunlight Financial's stock is 498.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 82.45% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $498.8 million.
  • Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) shares increased by 11.53% to $658.62. As of 12:30 EST, Credit Acceptance's stock is trading at a volume of 168.4K, which is 137.83% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 billion.
  • Katapult Holdings (NASDAQ:KPLT) stock moved upwards by 8.9% to $5.3. As of 12:30 EST, Katapult Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 10.5 million, which is 267.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $513.4 million.
  • Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) shares rose 8.49% to $4.54. The current volume of 3.1 million shares is 165.66% of Metromile's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $574.7 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Hippo Holdings (NYSE:HIPO) stock declined by 15.25% to $4.37 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.4 billion.
  • Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) stock fell 11.79% to $3.85. Trading volume for Unico American's stock is 272.0K as of 12:30 EST. This is 184.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $20.4 million.
  • Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) shares decreased by 10.65% to $59.96. Texas Capital Bancshares's stock is trading at a volume of 975.6K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 228.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 billion.
  • AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH) stock declined by 4.54% to $9.26. The company's market cap stands at $263.5 million.
  • Dragon Victory Intl (NASDAQ:LYL) stock decreased by 4.2% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (CACC + AGMH)

Competition among the 4 Major Chinese Crypto Mining Machine Manufacturers
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Financials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Credit Acceptance: Q2 Earnings Insights
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Tempur Sealy Shares Spike Higher
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com