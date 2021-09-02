 Skip to main content

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 02, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares rose 18.22% to $4.28 during Thursday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.8 million shares, making up 112889.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $338.7 million.
  • Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) stock increased by 15.84% to $1.91. Tiziana Life Sciences's stock is trading at a volume of 12.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 2804.28% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $185.9 million.
  • Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) stock moved upwards by 15.56% to $5.79. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 10.0 million, which is 3486.38% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.7 million.
  • Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) shares rose 14.8% to $42.57. Prelude Therapeutics's stock is trading at a volume of 232.1K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 117.4% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) stock increased by 14.56% to $18.49. The company's market cap stands at $393.4 million.
  • NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) shares rose 12.5% to $4.69. As of 12:30 EST, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 595.0K, which is 24.39% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) shares declined by 17.26% to $3.23 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 3.0 million, which is 251.01% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $145.1 million.
  • Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) shares declined by 10.89% to $61.94. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 636.6K shares, making up 173.78% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) stock fell 8.77% to $17.34. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 4.4 million, which is 138.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.
  • Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) stock fell 8.64% to $6.8. Trading volume for this security as of 12:30 EST is 887.1K, which is 98.31% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $172.6 million.
  • GBS (NASDAQ:GBS) stock declined by 8.49% to $3.45. Trading volume for GBS's stock is 914.4K as of 12:30 EST. This is 75.68% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.7 million.
  • Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) stock declined by 8.23% to $18.53. Oramed Pharmaceuticals's stock is trading at a volume of 1.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 132.52% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $602.4 million.

 

 

 

