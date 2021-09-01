 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Share:
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

 

Gainers

  • Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares increased by 20.79% to $9.85 during Wednesday's regular session. Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 205.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 789.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $645.4 million.
  • Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock rose 16.61% to $6.95. Trading volume for Aterian's stock is 17.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 575.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $268.1 million.
  • 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock rose 16.36% to $1.28. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 165.59% of 17 Education & Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $246.8 million.
  • PVH (NYSE:PVH) stock moved upwards by 14.77% to $120.27. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 198.69% of PVH's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares moved upwards by 14.21% to $3.29. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.0 million shares, making up 118.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $840.7 million.
  • Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares rose 12.36% to $0.49. Trading volume for Molecular Data's stock is 4.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 302.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) shares decreased by 17.02% to $9.51 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 987.8K shares is 395.85% of Vera Bradley's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) shares fell 10.65% to $17.84. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 billion.
  • Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares declined by 9.37% to $6.0. The current volume of 6.9 million shares is 484.74% of Elys Game Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.7 million.
  • iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock fell 7.58% to $4.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.2K shares, making up 7.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $125.8 million.
  • Regis (NYSE:RGS) stock fell 7.02% to $5.04. As of 12:30 EST, Regis's stock is trading at a volume of 632.5K, which is 250.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.4 million.
  • Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares declined by 4.46% to $0.67. Naked Brand Group's stock is trading at a volume of 29.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 46.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $608.5 million.

 

 

 

Related Articles (ATER + BBIG)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Vinco Ventures Traps Shorts, Options Traders Bet Big On Squeeze Potential
33 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-TFMIntraday Update Markets Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com