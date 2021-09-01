12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares increased by 20.79% to $9.85 during Wednesday's regular session. Vinco Ventures's stock is trading at a volume of 205.4 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 789.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $645.4 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock rose 16.61% to $6.95. Trading volume for Aterian's stock is 17.4 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 575.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $268.1 million.
- 17 Education & Technology (NASDAQ:YQ) stock rose 16.36% to $1.28. The current volume of 4.1 million shares is 165.59% of 17 Education & Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $246.8 million.
- PVH (NYSE:PVH) stock moved upwards by 14.77% to $120.27. The current volume of 1.8 million shares is 198.69% of PVH's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.5 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) shares moved upwards by 14.21% to $3.29. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.0 million shares, making up 118.69% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $840.7 million.
- Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) shares rose 12.36% to $0.49. Trading volume for Molecular Data's stock is 4.5 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 302.67% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.1 million.
Losers
- Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) shares decreased by 17.02% to $9.51 during Wednesday's regular session. The current volume of 987.8K shares is 395.85% of Vera Bradley's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $323.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Lucid Gr (NASDAQ:LCID) shares fell 10.65% to $17.84. The company's market cap stands at $28.8 billion.
- Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) shares declined by 9.37% to $6.0. The current volume of 6.9 million shares is 484.74% of Elys Game Technology's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $139.7 million.
- iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock fell 7.58% to $4.76. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 53.2K shares, making up 7.74% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $125.8 million.
- Regis (NYSE:RGS) stock fell 7.02% to $5.04. As of 12:30 EST, Regis's stock is trading at a volume of 632.5K, which is 250.99% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.4 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares declined by 4.46% to $0.67. Naked Brand Group's stock is trading at a volume of 29.0 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 46.76% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $608.5 million.
