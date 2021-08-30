11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Gainers
- Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares moved upwards by 36.79% to $7.25 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 229.1 million shares, making up 1232.22% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $475.3 million.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) shares rose 20.38% to $28.64. Big 5 Sporting Goods's stock is trading at a volume of 2.4 million shares as of 12:34 EST. This is 196.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $642.1 million.
- Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) stock rose 16.61% to $3.96. Trading volume for Sypris Solutions's stock is 1.1 million as of 12:34 EST. This is 416.55% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.0 million.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) stock rose 16.11% to $7.06. Trading volume for this security as of 12:34 EST is 41.7 million, which is 2031.73% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $272.3 million.
- Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares rose 8.84% to $0.73. As of 12:34 EST, Naked Brand Group's stock is trading at a volume of 50.4 million, which is 80.65% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $658.0 million.
Losers
- FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) stock declined by 13.13% to $12.25 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $197.4 million.
- China XD Plastics Co (NASDAQ:CXDC) stock decreased by 7.2% to $0.51. China XD Plastics Co's stock is trading at a volume of 572.7K shares as of 12:34 EST. This is 20.93% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $36.2 million.
- Express (NYSE:EXPR) stock declined by 6.55% to $6.03. Trading volume for this security as of 12:34 EST is 4.5 million, which is 37.92% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $399.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) stock decreased by 6.26% to $3.38. Trading volume for Uxin's stock is 1.0 million as of 12:34 EST. This is 20.23% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) shares declined by 5.95% to $49.6. As of 12:34 EST, Golden Entertainment's stock is trading at a volume of 106.1K, which is 49.27% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) shares declined by 5.61% to $1.18. LightInTheBox Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 359.6K shares as of 12:34 EST. This is 32.02% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $132.2 million.
