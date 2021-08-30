 Skip to main content

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 12:36pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) stock moved upwards by 9.6% to $44.52 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:34 EST, Iridium Communications's stock is trading at a volume of 893.4K, which is 135.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
  • Lizhi (NASDAQ:LIZI) stock rose 9.37% to $4.66. As of 12:34 EST, Lizhi's stock is trading at a volume of 942.4K, which is 45.94% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $233.4 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) stock rose 9.1% to $8.09. As of 12:34 EST, Urban One's stock is trading at a volume of 260.0K, which is 6.04% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $414.8 million.
  • MediaCo Holding (NASDAQ:MDIA) shares moved upwards by 8.55% to $9.52. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 1.9 million shares, making up 61.58% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.2 million.
  • AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares moved upwards by 8.12% to $44.16. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 63.8 million shares, making up 38.57% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 billion.
  • Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares rose 7.84% to $7.0. Urban One's stock is trading at a volume of 144.6K shares as of 12:34 EST. This is 24.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $359.1 million.

 

 

Losers

 

  • Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO) stock declined by 7.32% to $1.52 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 85.9K shares, making up 21.59% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $121.3 million.
  • Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares decreased by 6.01% to $13.06. Trading volume for Dolphin Entertainment's stock is 612.7K as of 12:34 EST. This is 28.89% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.8 million.
  • MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) shares fell 5.42% to $22.87. MediaAlpha's stock is trading at a volume of 97.1K shares as of 12:34 EST. This is 45.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $896.3 million.
  • Liberty TripAdvisor Hldgs (NASDAQ:LTRPA) shares declined by 5.41% to $3.77. Trading volume for this security as of 12:34 EST is 188.0K, which is 20.97% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $284.2 million.
  • Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares fell 5.27% to $80.9. As of 12:34 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 5.9 million shares, making up 62.14% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 billion.
  • HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) shares decreased by 5.02% to $9.85. Trading volume for HUYA's stock is 1.9 million as of 12:34 EST. This is 55.85% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.

 

 

 

